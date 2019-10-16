Truck mows down woman, daughter in Assam

An irate mob set fire to a truck that mowed down a school-bound girl and her mother in Assam's Cachar district on Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred at Cachar district's Kabuganj, 16 km from here.

Taniya Paul and her mother Pinki Paul were mowed down by a Mizoram-bound truck on the National Highway 54 near Lakhicharan High School in Kabuganj, a police officer said. The duo died on the spot, following which an irate mob set fire to the truck, he said.

A search has been launched for the truck driver, who fled the spot after the incident, he added..

