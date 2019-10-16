Hailakandi becomes first Assam district to introduce online

Hailakandi has become the first district in Assam to introduce a digital system and the state government employees will need to file their leave applications online, an official said. The government employees working under the district administration can proceed on leave only after getting a digital approval as henceforth no leave application on paper will be accepted, the official said.

District Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli inaugurated the new online leave module at her office on Tuesday. "This arrangement was put on a trial basis for some time to ensure that the system can run efficiently without any technical glitch. It has now been implemented fully", a senior official said, adding that "Hailakandi has become the first district in Assam to implement such a system".

Apart from the DC establishment, the circle offices in the district have also been brought under the new leave management system. Additional Deputy Commissioner Omar Sheriff will look after the leave related matters of the DC office while the circle officers have been assigned for the same in their respective offices.

Each employee has been allotted a login ID and password to apply for leave in the 'Manav Sampada' website and one can see whether the leave application has been approved or cancelled by the reporting officer..

