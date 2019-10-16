Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah meets Sonia Gandhi in Delhi

Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday met his party president Sonia Gandhi here. He met her for the first time after becoming the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Karnataka Assembly. It was a courtesy call which went on for around 20 minutes.

Congress on October 9 appointed Siddaramaiah the LoP in the Legislative Assembly in the state while SR Patil was appointed the LoP in the Legislative Council. "Congress president Sonia Gandhi has appointed Siddaramaiah the LoP in the Legislative assembly and SR Patil the LoP in the Legislative Council in Karnataka with immediate effect," a Congress press release had stated.

BS Yediyurappa was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka in July this year following the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) government led by HD Kumaraswamy. Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister of Karnataka from 2013 to 2018. (ANI)

