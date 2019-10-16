'Mentally unstable' man kills two girls in C'garh village

Two minor sisters were killed and their mother was injured on Wednesday after they were hit with a pestle allegedly by a "mentally unstable" man in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said. The accused, identified as Podiyam Soma, has been arrested after the incident which occurred in the morning hours in Chintagufa village, an official said, adding the accused seems to be mentally unstable.

As per preliminary information, Soma was visiting a quack for "treatment" for some mental illness. "This morning, he fled the quack's house. Later, he picked up a pestle and killed two stray bulls and a dog on road," the police officer said.

Soma later entered a house in neighbourhood and attacked a woman and her two daughters when they were asleep. "While the woman sustained injuries, her daughters Podiyam Rame (18 months) and Podiyam Nande (4) died on the spot," the official said.

Soma, who was roaming around, was overpowered by villagers and handed over to police. The woman is recuperating at hospital.

The accused was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)