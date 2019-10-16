Eastern Air Command starts fighter operations from 6 civilian

The Eastern Air Command started a fighter plane operations exercise from six civilian airfields in its area of operations, including Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh and Kolkata, from Wednesday, a Defence official said. The other four airfields hosting the operations are Dimapur in Nagaland, Imphal in Manipur, Guwahati in Assam and Andal in West Bengal.

The exercise, part of capability build-up and operational training from dispersed locations in case of hostilities, is to be held in two phases, the official said. It is being held in Guwahati, Imphal, Dimapur and Kolkata airports in the first phase between October 16 and 19, while Andal and Pasighat will host the exercise in the second phase from October 29 to November one.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will use SU-30 MKi multi- role air superiority fighters and Hawk 132 jets in this exercise. The exercise will familiarise the IAF crew with the procedure of flying at these busy airfields and coordinate with civilian counterparts, the official said.

The exercise will also help in familiarising the civilian functionaries at these airfields in the conduct of military operations..

