Woman commits suicide in east Delhi

A 27-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of her house in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar area, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on October 12, they said.

The woman has been identified as Shristi Mishra. Her family alleged that she took the extreme step as she was tortured by her husband and mother-in-law over dowry, police said. According to police, the woman got married to Saurav Kumar in 2015 and was staying with her husband and in-laws in Mayur Vihar area.

Police said they were informed about the suicide by the Jeewan Anmol Hospital. A Crime team and photographer were called for inspection of the crime scene and the body was preserved, police added.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Mayur Vihar was also informed about the case, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh. The woman's parents were in Bihar. However, the statement of the woman's father, mother and brother were recorded by SDM, Mayur Vihar at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital and a post-mortem was conducted, the officer said.

According to the statement by woman's brother, Chandresh Mishra, she was tortured by her mother-in-law and husband over dowry. A case has been registered at the Mayur Vihar police station, police said.

