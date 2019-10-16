Arunachal team in Moreh to study border trade infrastructure

A team of Arunachal Pradesh legislators and officials are on a four-day visit to the border trade point at Moreh in Manipur to study the infrastructure facilities there, so that similar border trade point could be established in the state. The team led by Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Deputy Speaker Tesam Ponge would try to get first-hand information to replicate a border trade point at Nampong in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh bordering Myanmar, officials said on Wednesday.

The team would submit a detail report of their visit to Moreh town to the Arunachal Pradesh government after their return. The Arunachal Pradesh team visited the Land Customs Station (LCS) Office at Moreh and had a fruitful discussion with the officers of the Commerce and Industry department of Manipur government besides officers of Integrated Check Post (ICP) and Customs and trade organisations.

The team called on Manipur Governor Dr Najma Heptulla on Monday and shared issues related to border trade point at Nampong in Changlang district bordering Myanmar and Moreh in Manipur, the sources said. Arunachal Pradesh is strategically placed to act as a land bridge between India and the ASEAN countries because of its geographical position.

The Land Customs Station at Nampong was approved and notified by the Centre way back in 1951 but is now lying non- functional. At present, traditional informal trade is being carried out as permissible by which the indigenous hill tribes of both India and Myanmar living within 40 km were exempted from the requirement of the Indian Passport Rules, 1950.

As per the latest amended rule under Free Movement Regime, 40 km of exempted area is now reduced to 16 km. Every Friday of the week is declared as 'Myanmar Day', wherein Myanmarese nationals, both villagers and government officials come down to Nampong to buy their day-to-day requirement and other essentials, sources said..

