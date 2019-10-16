Air and noise pollution to be checked in various Raj cities

The Rajasthan State Pollution Board has decided to have checked the noise and air pollution levels in various cities of the state on and before Diwali this year. The state pollution regulator has written to all district collectors to make arrangements for checking pollution on October 21 and 27 in cities under their jurisdictions.

According to an official statement, the pollution level will be checked in Alwar, Balotra, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bhiwadi, Bikaner, Chittorgarh, Jodhpur, Kishangarh, Kota, Pali, Sikar, Udaipur and Jaipur. The board will also evaluate the air quality in Jaipur, Udaipur, Kota, Jodhpur and Alwar on two days.

PTI AG RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)