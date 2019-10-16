Woman, her mentally-challenged son jump before train, die

A 40-year-old woman died along with her mentally-challenged son after the duo jumped before a train on the outskirts of Rajkot city in Gujarat, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday night, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Geetaben Parmar (40) and her 24-year-old son Ketan, residents of Nava Thorala village near Rajkot, they said. "Investigations have revealed that Geetaben left her house with Ketan on Tuesday night when her husband and another son were not present at home. The mother-son duo came to a railway track that passes through Morbi Road, and jumped before a speeding train," sub inspector of B division police station, K R Chotalia, said.

Their bodies were identified by Ketan's friend, whose phone number was later found written in Ketan's pocket, he said. "Upon questioning, her family members told us that Geetaben was suffering from blood pressure. She was also upset because Ketan was mentally-challenged. It is believed that both these reasons triggered her to take the extreme step with her son," the police officer said..

