Punjab-based apple trader killed in militant attack in J-K's Shopian, another injured

PTI Srinagar
Updated: 16-10-2019 20:48 IST
A Punjab-based apple trader was killed and another injured in a militant attack in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening, police said. Charanjeet Singh and Sanjeev were shot at Trenz by 3-4 militants around 7.30 pm, police said.

They were taken to the district hospital in Pulwama in a critical condition. Charanjeet succumbed to his injuries while Sanjeev's condition is stated to be critical, they said.

This is third such incident in as many days in the Valley.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
