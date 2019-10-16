Punjab-based apple trader killed in militant attack in J-K's Shopian, another injured

A Punjab-based apple trader was killed and another injured in a militant attack in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening, police said. Charanjeet Singh and Sanjeev were shot at Trenz by 3-4 militants around 7.30 pm, police said.

They were taken to the district hospital in Pulwama in a critical condition. Charanjeet succumbed to his injuries while Sanjeev's condition is stated to be critical, they said.

This is third such incident in as many days in the Valley.

