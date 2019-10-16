Three men involved in supply of poppy straw arrested

Delhi Police's Crime Branch has busted an interstate gang of three men involved in supply of poppy straw, official said on Wednesday. Shiv Lal (42), Hemraj (63) residents of Udaipur, Rajasthan and Satender (22), a resident of northeast Delhi's Swaroop Nagar were arrested, they said.

Over 400 kilograms of poppy straw worth more than Rs 16 lakh was recovered, police said. According to police, the poppy straw was being brought in from Rajasthan to Delhi, for sale in Delhi-NCR region. The godown cum factory that was being used to store, grind and pack the poppy straw has been unearthed in Baloki village, Alipur, Delhi,

On September 28, secret information was received that Shiv Lal, a resident of Udaipur, would be transporting large quantity of poppy straw in a truck from Rajasthan to Delhi, said Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) BK Singh. "A trap was laid and Shiv Lal, Hemraj and Satender were apprehended while they were unloading poppy straw from their truck in Baloki village. 418.250 kilograms of good quality poppy straw, kept in bags, worth more than Rs 16 lakhs was recovered from their possession," the officer said.

Investigations revealed that Shiv Lal has his own truck, which he drives himself. He has been supplying poppy straw in Delhi. Initially, he used to supply poppy straw in Samaipur Badli, but later he also began to supply it in Baloki village. He has made hundreds of trips to Delhi in the last eight years. About 10 days ago also, he had brought 200 kilograms of poppy straw, the officer added.

Shiv Lal gets his supply from a supplier who meets him near Mangalwada Toll, Udaipur. He has recently kept Hemraj as his helper and pays him for each trip, the officer said. Satender was the receiver of poppy straw. He has taken a godown on rent in Village Bakoli, Alipur, Delhi.

He has an entire storage, grinding and packaging unit in the godown cum factory. He sells poppy straw powder in pouches, to auto-drivers, taxi drivers and bus drivers who pass the GT Karnal Road near Bakoli village, the police said.

