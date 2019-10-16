Rs 4 lakh aid for kin of Chhattisgarh labourer killed in J&K

The Chhattisgarh government has announced a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the family of a labourer from the state, who was killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. While announcing the compensation, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also condemned the killing of the labourer, Sethi Kumar Sagar, officials said here.

A brick kiln worker, Sagar was shot dead by terrorists in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, the J&K police said. The migrant labourer from Chhattisgarh was killed by ultras when he was walking with another civilian near Kakpora railway station, they said.

The chief minister has condemned the incident and issued orders to provide a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the family members of the deceased, said an official of the government public relations department. Sagar was a resident of Chhattisgarh, but his native place is not yet known, he said.

The states labour department is trying to find out his exact native place, the official said. Besides, Baghel has asked Chhattisgarh's Director General of Police to coordinate with the J&K police to bring his body to the state, the official said..

