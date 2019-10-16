DPCC penalises officials for failing to stop air pollution instigators

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has imposed hefty environmental compensations and launched prosecution against a number of officials of various departments and civic bodies for failing to check air pollution in the national capital. The DPCC action was directed against officials of Public Works Department, Delhi Development Authority, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation for failing to control dust emissions and burning of plastic and rubber waste.

During a visit to pollution hotspots of Mundka and Tikri Kalan on October 13, EPCA chairman Bhure Lal observed that the National Highway 11 — from Pirhagari crossing to Tikri border — was very dusty, dugged up, and construction material and plastic was lying at different places," the chief of the Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) said. "It seems that mechanical sweeping has not been undertaken for long. This condition is contributing significantly in concentration of road re-suspension dust."

Acting on his observations, the DPCC imposed environmental compensation damages of Rs 50 lakh on the chief engineer (North), Public Works Department, on Tuesday. "The DPCC has also decided to launch prosecution against the chief engineer, PWD, and the senior engineer (Narela Zone), North Delhi Municipal Corporation," it said.

The pollution control body imposed an environmental compensation of Rs 25 lakh on the deputy commissioner (Narela Zone), NDMC, and deputy commissioner (West Zone), SDMC, after EPCA found that the Urban Extension Road 2 towards Mundka industrial area was highly dusty and plastic and rubber waste was lying all over. EPCA had also pointed out that the agricultural land near Mundka village has been converted into commercial area and big godowns have come up everywhere. "It has also been observed that plastic waste is burnt here."

Acting on EPCA's findings, the DPCC imposed an environmental compensation of Rs 50 lakh on ATC Warehousing & Logistics Pvt Ltd and P&G warehouse in Mundka. "Since large areas of agricultural land are being converted into godowns in violation of the Delhi Land Reform Act and the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, the observations have been forwarded to the revenue department and the MCD," the DPCC said.

It imposed a penalty of another Rs 25 lakh on deputy commissioner (Narela Zone), NDMC, and deputy commissioner (West Zone), SDMC, and launched prosecution against the senior engineer (Narela Zone), NDMC, after EPCA pointed out that "the roads of Mundka village are full of plastic waste". An environmental compensation of Rs 50 lakh has been imposed on the executive engineer (SWD-9), DDA, for violation of construction and demolition waste rules at an EWS housing project in Bakkawal.

The DPCC also imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh and launched prosection against Girdhari Lal Constructions for operating a ready mix concrete plant without adequate dust control measures.

