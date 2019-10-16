International Development News
Man lynched by mob in West Bengal

PTI Kolkata
Updated: 16-10-2019 21:50 IST
One person was lynched by a mob in South 24 Parganas district while he was fleeing after attacking a man in Bhangore area, police said on Wednesday. Bakiullah Mollah attacked Manirul Islam Biswas with a machete at Satuliya Bazar locality of Bhangore on late Tuesday night seriously injuring him.

Police said Biswas who is quite popular in the area fell on the ground and was bleeding profusely. A group of locals who witnessed the incident started beating up Mollah.

Later, the police came and took both of them to a hospital where Mollah died. Biswas is now admitted to a government hospital in Kolkata.

The police started an investigation into the case..

COUNTRY : India
