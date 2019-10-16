Southwest monsoon withdraws completely from country: IMD

Southwest monsoon has withdrawn completely from the entire country with after a withdrawal that started late. "Today southwest monsoon has withdrawn completely from the entire country and simultaneously northeast monsoon rains commenced over Tamil Nadu and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalseema, South Karnataka and Kerala," Rajarao, Meteorologist at Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), told ANI.

"One uprear trough is running from south West Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu coast up to West Central Bay of Bengal, it runs between 1.5km to 2.1 km," he added. The IMD expert predicted that under the influence of northeast monsoon light to moderate widespread rains very likely to occur over coastal Andhra Pradesh and fairly widespread rains over Rayalseema on October 16 and 17.

Light to moderate rainfall was received today at few places over Telangana. "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely to occur over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalseema, Telangana on October 16 and October 17," he added. (ANI)

Also Read: Country marching towards becoming a developed one : Rai

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)