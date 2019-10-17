Dengue outbreak continues in Patna due to stagnant flood water

The outbreak of dengue continues to be alarming in Patna with several cases found positive on Wednesday. The dengue cases are on the rise in the state capital due to stagnant water that has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Fawad Ansari here in a government hospital said: "Since morning, I checked 4 patients. The outbreak is more but severe cases are less. Dengue treatment is being provided here round the clock." The three patients admitted to the hospital were from a family. "We are keeping our surroundings clean. Mosquitoes are breeding on stagnated floodwater in our area," Mehra, a family relative, said.

"I had medicines for two days. Later when I tested myself then learned that I got mosquitoes. Mosquitoes are breeding in floodwater. The government should take protective measures to prevent mosquitoes from breeding," a patient said. Emphasising on protective measures, Dr Ansari said that people should not allow mosquitoes to breed, children should wear full sleeves clothes and mosquito nets and repellent are must for every household.

After floods in several parts of the state following heavy rains, the threat of a dengue epidemic looms large. As per the state health department, as many as 900 dengue cases have been registered in Patna since September, when the rains began.

The number of people affected by dengue has gone up by 100 in the past two days, Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary Health in Bihar had said on Tuesday. Earlier on October 9, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had visited a hospital in the state capital to review the preparedness of government hospitals. (ANI)

