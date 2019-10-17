International Development News
Delhiites wake up to a humid morning

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 17-10-2019 11:37 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Delhiites woke up to a humid morning on Thursday with the minimum temperature settling at 21.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average. Humidity was recorded at 81 percent.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy skies for the day with the possibility of mist on Friday morning. The maximum temperature on Thursday is likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius while the minimum on Friday is likely to be around 21 degrees Celsius, a meteorological department official said.

On Wednesday, the national capital recorded a high of 33.9 degrees Celsius and a low of 21.2 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
