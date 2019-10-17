International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

TN: House roof collapses in Rameswaram, no injury reported

The roof of a house in Rameswaram's MK Colony collapsed due to heavy rainfall which started after the North-East monsoon hit the state.

ANI Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu)
Updated: 17-10-2019 11:42 IST
TN: House roof collapses in Rameswaram, no injury reported

Visual from the house whose roof collapsed in Rameswaram. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The roof of a house in Rameswaram's MK Colony collapsed due to heavy rainfall which started after the North-East monsoon hit the state. No injury or loss of life has been reported in the incident, however, all materials in the house were badly damaged.

Jabbar, the Tehsildar of Rameswaram visited the damaged house and promised the occupants of relief funds being sanctioned soon. The North-East monsoon arrived quietly over Tamil Nadu and adjoining Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala on Wednesday, a day ahead of the forecast date, marked by widespread rainfall over the region. (ANI)

Also Read: White House hopeful Harris revs up Iowa ground game as poll numbers slide

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019