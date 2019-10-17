Highlights at 12.30 pm

Following are the top stories at 12.30 pm:

Rajnath accuses Cong of internationalising Kashmir issue Bawani Khera (Haryana): Launching an offensive against the Congress, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday accused it of internationalising the Kashmir issue.

PM expresses grief over death of people in bus accident in Saudi Arabia New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed anguish over the death of 35 people in a bus accident in Saudi Arabia.

MEA ascertaining details of Indians involved in Saudi Arabia bus crash New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said it has asked its mission in Jeddah to ascertain details of Indians involved in the bus crash in Saudi Arabia in which 35 people, including Asians and Arabs, have been killed.

Maha: Ex-Sena MLA's house attacked after remarks on Uddhav Aurangabad: Former Shiv Sena MLA Harshwardhan Jadhav's residence in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district was vandalised by unidentified persons in the early

hours of Thursday after he allegedly made demeaning remarks against Uddhav Thackeray at an election rally, police said.

benefits in Ker Thiruvananthapuram: In a first in the country, Kerala is all set to bring thousands of employees in the private education sector, including teachers, under the

ambit of the Maternity Benefit Act.

FGN8 US-NIRMALA-LD INVESTORS No better place to invest than in India, govt continuously working to bring reforms: Sitharaman

Washington: Investors can find no better place in the world than India that has a democracy loving and capitalist respecting environment, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said. By Lalit K Jha

FGN3 SAUDI-LD ACCIDENT 35 foreigners dead in Saudi bus crash: state media

Riyadh: Thirty-five foreigners were killed and four others injured when a bus collided with another heavy vehicle near the Muslim holy city of Medina, Saudi state media said on Thursday. PTI

