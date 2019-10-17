International Development News
Development News Edition
Meerut Police seize illegally stored firecrackers worth Rs 50 lakh, arrest five

Meerut police on Wednesday seized illegally stored firecrackers worth Rs 50 lakh from Datavali village and arrested five people.

ANI Meerut (Uttar Pradesh)
Updated: 17-10-2019 16:42 IST
Meerut police on Wednesday recovered firecrackers worth Rs 50 lakh from Datavali village. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Meerut police on Wednesday seized illegally stored firecrackers worth Rs 50 lakh from Datavali village and arrested five people. Ajay Kumar Sahani, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) said: "Based on the information, a raid was conducted in Datavali village of Bhavanpur police station area. Police have recovered firecrackers worth Rs 50 lakh from a godown and arrested five people for the same."

"The accused did not have a licence for selling firecrackers and yet they were storing it," he added. Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
