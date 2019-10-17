Rajasthan govt tenders 'unconditional apology' to CAT over perjury pleas

The Rajasthan government has tendered an "unconditional apology" before a bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) here over a perjury plea filed by senior IFoS officer Rajiv Chaturvedi. The case relates to transfer of Chaturvedi in January this year before the completion of a minimum tenure of two years. Chaturvedi, a 2002 batch officer of the Indian Forest Service, was transferred to Kota as Conservator of Forests (monitoring and evaluation).

Aggrieved over his premature transfer, he approached the Jaipur bench of the CAT that stayed the order by the state government in February. The CAT had then issued notices to the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest, and the state government. In July, the state Forest Department filed its reply, giving inaccurate information including non-formation of a Civil Services Board (CSB) by the Rajasthan government to consider cases of transfer of officers before the completion of their fixed tenure of two years as mentioned in guidelines issued by the Union Personnel Ministry in 2014.

In this affidavit, the Rajasthan government also claimed that the Civil Services Board have not been formed in others states also. Chaturvedi last month filed an application before the CAT, seeking initiation of perjury proceedings against the state government for submitting false information, under oath, before court, under Section 30 of Administrative Tribunal Act, 1985.

In his perjury application, he cited notifications of several states, including Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and some southern states, to controvert the claim of the Rajasthan government that his transfer proposal had moved through all the members of the Civil Services Board. The bench had then issued a notice to the state government seeking its reply.

In its reply filed recently on behalf of the chief secretary, additional chief secretary (Forest and Environment) and principal chief conservator of Forest of the state, advocate Vijay Dutt Sharma said that "… the wrong fact has been mentioned due to inadvertence which is required to be ignored in the interest of justice and the humble answering respondents also tender unconditional apology for the mistake". Chaturvedi is at present posted as the Conservator of Forest (medicinal plants), Jaipur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)