Boat with 45 passengers capsizes in Assam, one missing

A mechanised boat with about 45 passengers onboard capsized in Jiabharali river in Assam's Sonitpur district on Thursday and one person went missing after it, a government official said. Half of the passengers swam to safety, while others were rescued by the State Disaster Response Force after the capsize at Bihigaon area of the district, Tezpur sadar circle officer Pankaj Chamua said.

Eyewitnesses said the boat capsized around 11.30 am when it started to move from Bihiagaon to Borghat in the district. Police and officers of the local adminsitration rushed to the spot on receiving information about the incident and an SDRF team was deployed for rescue operation immediately, Chauma added.

Besides the passengers, the boat was carrying a number of cattle and eight motor cycles, the official said..

