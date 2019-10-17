Man killed, 2 injured as bike skids, falls on road in northwest Delhi

A 27-year-old man was killed while his two friends were injured after their bike skidded and fell on the road at northwest Delhi's Madhuban Chowk area, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the underpass at Madhuban Chowk on Tuesday night when Shivkant was riding the bike while Deepak and Ramgopal were riding pillion. All of them were not wearing helmets and were in an inebriated state, they said.

All the victims were taken to a nearby hospital where Shivkant was declared brought dead. Deepak and Ramgopal were stated to be out of danger, police said.

