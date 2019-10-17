International Development News
Heavy hailstorm damages crops in Kullu valley

Heavy hailstorm hit the Kullu valley on Thursday morning causing largescale damage to vegetable and apple crops in Shiah, Gadsa and Hawai areas of the district.

ANI Kullu (Himachal Pradesh)
Updated: 17-10-2019 19:50 IST
Heavy hailstorm hit Kullu valley on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The India Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall or snowfall along with thunderstorm in the next three hours in the districts of Kangra, Chamba, Mandi, Kullu, Hamirpur, Bilaspur and Shimla. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
