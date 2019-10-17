Heavy hailstorm damages crops in Kullu valley

Heavy hailstorm hit the Kullu valley on Thursday morning causing largescale damage to vegetable and apple crops in Shiah, Gadsa and Hawai areas of the district.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall or snowfall along with thunderstorm in the next three hours in the districts of Kangra, Chamba, Mandi, Kullu, Hamirpur, Bilaspur and Shimla. (ANI)

