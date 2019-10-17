International Development News
Bangladeshi prisoner dies of illness in Jammu hospital

PTI Jammu
Updated: 17-10-2019 21:34 IST
Bangladeshi prisoner dies of illness in Jammu hospital

A Bangladeshi prisoner, awaiting repatriation after completing his jail term for illegal border crossing, died at a hospital here on Thursday, officials said.

Manzoor Alam (35), who was suffering from Hepatitis B and C, besides malfunctioning of spleen, was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital four days ago and breathed his last this evening, they said.

Alam had been lodged in the district jail Amphalla here for over four years, the officials said, adding that he was among six Bangladeshi nationals who had completed their jail term and was waiting for repatriation.

COUNTRY : India
