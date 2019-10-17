2 Bangladeshis among 5 arrested for links in trafficking

Five people including two Bangladeshis were arrested from the city's Beniapukur area on Thursday for their alleged links to a trafficking gang, police said. An initial probe revealed that the two Bangladeshis nationals, who are residents of Nariael and Khulna in the neighbouring country, had entered India "illegally" through Satkhira border with the help of the three other arrested handlers, said a senior officer of Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata police.

"These five people were apprehended from the front of the Ladies Park on the CIT Road in Beniapukur police station limits. Two Bangladeshis failed to produce any valid document about their identities. "It was found that they had illegally entered India through Satkhira in Khulna division with the help of Indian handlers in exchange of money," the officer said.

A case has been registered at the Beniapukur PS under provisions of the Foreigners Act, he said. "We are trying to find out their true identities and the purpose of their visit," the IPS officer said.

An investigation has also been initiated whether they belong to any terrorist group or not, he added..

