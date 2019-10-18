BKU attacks UP govt over 'anti-farmer' policy, cane dues

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) has hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government for not clearing dues of the sugarcane farmers. BKU National Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait also charged that the state government is working in favor of the sugar mills and not taking steps against them to clear cane dues of the farmers.

The Yogi Adityanath-led government has not raised the minimum support price for sugarcane, Tikait said while addressing a 'kisan panchayat' in Sikhreda village on Thursday evening. The sugar mills have not cleared the dues despite court directions in this regard, he alleged.

The Allahabad High Court last month directed the state government to clear dues of sugarcane farmers. Describing the state government policy as "anti-farmer", Tikat claimed that instead of clearing the cane dues, it has raised power tariffs.

He said the farmers are also facing problems due to stray animals which cause crop loss.

