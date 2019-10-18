Strict action will be taken against culprits after 17 cows died in school: MP Min

Madhya Pradesh Animal Husbandry Minister, Lakhan Singh Yadav on Friday said that strict action will be taken against those who locked up 17 cows inside a classroom of a Gwalior-based school for a week which later led to their death due to starvation. Speaking on the matter, Yadav said, "17 cows locked up inside a classroom died here. This is a condemnable incident. The room was very small and the cows must have been stuffed inside the room. The culprits in the case will be severely punished. I have talked to the collector in this matter."

Carcasses of as many as 17 cows were found in a government school in Samudan village in Gwalior district of the state. The incident came to light on Wednesday night, after which an FIR was registered on the spot and investigation was taken up.

District Collector Anurag Chaudhary told ANI on Thursday, "A team of police officials, including the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) reached the spot as soon as we received the information. An FIR was registered and the investigation is on in the case. Once a report is submitted in the matter, strict action will be taken." According to information received by locals and protesters, some people were trying to bury the carcasses of cows inside a government school premises when the police were alerted and one person was arrested.

"We rushed to the spot as soon as we received the information that some cows were lying dead in a school here. When we came, we found that some people were trying to bury them using a machine. The machine operator was arrested and carcasses have been sent for post-mortem," SDM Raghvendra Pandey said. (ANI)

