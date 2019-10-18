Penguin festival to celebrate readers' love for classics

Book lovers and reading enthusiasts are in for a treat as publisher Penguin Random House India returns with the 2nd edition of its Classics Festival. Starting from November 1 across eight Indian cities, the "Penguin Classics Festival: There is one for everyone" will celebrate the readers' love for classics by showcasing a range of books from Penguin US Black Classics, UK Black Classics, Modern Classics, Indian Classics, Vintage Classics and a selection of Premium Classics.

Each of the stores in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Kochi, Chandigarh and Hyderabad will display a wide selection of classics books and run sales promotion on this specially curated selection for the readers. In addition to the books, the customers will also have the chance to own some bespoke merchandise, especially designed for the festival, bringing the charm of Penguin Classics into their lifestyles, the publisher announced.

"We look forward to sharing dynamic and diverse voices from the US Penguin Classics program along with our wider international scope of classic literature to show that from the depth and breadth of Penguin Classics, there is one for everyone," Elda Rotor, vice president and publisher, Penguin Classics said. During the period of the festival, the publisher will also conduct a 'Penguin Classics Essay Contest' – inviting readers to submit essays on selected topics.

The winner of the contest will win a cash prize of Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 for each the two runners up along with certificates. Manoj Satti, AVP- International Product & Sales , Penguin Random House India, said that given the last year's "astounding response from readers and retailers", they will be adding "500 new titles from the US Classics list".

"We are also seeking new ways to connect and engage with our customers and launching a new writing competition which will encourage people to write and share with us. "As custodians of one of the finest collections of literature that not only made history but also is steeped in it, we feel it is our duty to make these books accessible for the readers, existing and potential," Satti said.

