Man shot dead in Karawal Nagar

A 42-year-old man has been shot dead allegedly by two bike-borne assailants in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar area, police said on Friday. The deceased, Kishor (42), was a resident of Shiv Vihar area in Karawal Nagar and worked as a financier, they said.

A senior police official said information regarding the incident was received at around 8 pm on Thursday. Kishor was found in an injured condition at the spot and rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the official said.

The body was sent for a post-mortem examination. A case under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC and section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered and a probe initiated, the police said. Kishor sustained two bullet injuries, they said. It is suspected that the motive behind the killing is personal enmity.

Efforts are being made to arrest the accused, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)