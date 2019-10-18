Goa mine owners slam state govt for lack of 'political will'

The mine owners in Goa attacked the BJP-led state government on Friday saying lack of "political willingness" to restart the iron ore mining industry has resulted in unsustainable economy. The five-decade-old mining industry in the coastal state came to a standstill in March 2018, after the Supreme Court quashed the second renewal of 88 iron ore mining leases.

"Adequate political willingness, which should have been there to restart mining, is not there. Iron ore mining industry was stopped in Goa, although it should have been encouraged," chairman of Fomento Resources, Avdhut Timblo, said. He was speaking at the 'Vibrant Goa Global Expo and Summit 2019'.

"The players who actually stopped the mining...are the judiciary, the unwilling legislature, greedy executive and bureaucracy," he said. He said the prime reason for the current mining crisis is that the leaders were not properly leading the society.

"We should elect good people," Timblo commented. Speaking on the sidelines of the summit, another mine owner said that there was a lack of willingness among the leaders representing Goa at the Centre.

"There is no willingness at all. They have time for all other issues but not for Goa," he said..

