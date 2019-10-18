13 B'deshis arrested for crossing over illegally

Thirteen Bangladeshi nationals had been arrested while trying to enter India illegally at three places of West Bengal, BSF officials said on Friday. Two Indians were also arrested for illegally crossing the international border, the BSF said in a statement.

The 13 Bangladeshis were apprehended from Swarupnagar, Hasnabad and Gaighata areas of North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday. During preliminary investigation, it was found that they had crossed over to India with the help of touts, it said.

BSF troops of the South Bengal Frontier have apprehended 298 Indian and 1309 Bangladeshi nationals so far this year for trying to cross the international border illegally, the statement added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)