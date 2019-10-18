Shops to remain open till 2 am in Madurai on Oct 25-26 ahead of Diwali, HC rules

Shops in Madurai can function till 2 am on October 25 and 26 before Diwali, the Madurai bench of Madras High Court ruled on Friday. The court delivered the judgement on a petition filed by Madurai Textiles Committee Secretary, Ashraf Yusuf, seeking permission to keep the shops open throughout the night on the above-mentioned dates.

In his petition, Yusuf said Madurai is a huge market and a major hub for shopping for Diwali celebrations. Hearing on the petition, Chief Justice Govinda Ranjan refused to grant permission for overnight sales and ruled that shopkeepers can sell goods till 2 am. "Shops can function till 2 am like last year," the court said, adding that police have the right to make a decision on the matter as per the need.

Diwali falls on October 27, Sunday. (ANI)

