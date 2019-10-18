Shahjahanpur law student takes admission in Bareilly university for LLM

The law student from Shahjahanpur, who has accused former Union Minister Chinmayananad of rape, submitted an application for admission to the LLM (Master of Law) course at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University here on Friday. The 23-year-old law student was taken to the university as per the directions of the Supreme Court. Tight security arrangements were made during her visit to the university.

Speaking to reporters, the student said she wanted to become a professor after completing her course. Vice-Chancellor of the university Anil Shukla said: "She will be given admission in the main campus and will be provided with accommodation as per the court's directions."

"We will provide every possible assistance to the woman," he said. She is currently a student of LLM third semester at a college run by a trust of Chinmayanand whom she accused of rape. The Supreme Court had earlier directed Shahjahanpur administration to ensure that she was given admission at colleges in Bareilly and allowed to continue her studies.

She was arrested on September 25 for allegedly demanding extortion money. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the rape case had said that the law student affirmed that she demanded Rs 5 crore as extortion money from Chinmayanand. On August 24, She had gone missing after a video of her alleging that a person from 'Sant Samaj' had threatened to kill her and her parents went viral on social media. Chinmayanand's team had, in turn, filed an extortion case.

The student had testified before a local court that she was repeatedly raped by the BJP leader for over a year. She had also said that the accused recorded the incident on camera and used it to blackmail her. (ANI)

