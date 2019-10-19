International Development News
Development News Edition
Shah's chopper makes emergency landing in Nashik due to rains

PTI Mumbai
Updated: 19-10-2019 16:30 IST
Image Credit: ANI

BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's helicopter made an emergency landing at Ozar Airport in Nashik, around 160 kms from here, due to heavy rains on Saturday, the last day of campaigning for the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly polls, an official said. The helicopter was on its way to Akole in Ahmednagar district, over 70 kilometers from Nashik, where Shah was to address a poll rally, the official said.

The pilot decided to land the chopper at Ozar airport at 2:2 5 pm due to inclement weather, he said. "After a halt of 40 minutes, the chopper took off at around 3:08 pm for Ahmednagar," he informed.

Shah had earlier addressed a rally in Navapur in the Nandurbar district in north Maharashtra. It has been raining in several parts of the state since Saturday morning.

COUNTRY : India
