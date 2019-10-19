International Development News
UP: Death toll rises to 17 in Mau cylinder blast

The death toll went up to seventeen on Saturday after a two-story building collapsed following a cylinder blast in Mohammadabad here on October 14, police said.

ANI Mau (Uttar Pradesh)
Updated: 19-10-2019 16:51 IST
The site where the cylinder blast took place on October 14. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The death toll went up to seventeen on Saturday after a two-story building collapsed following a cylinder blast in Mohammadabad here on October 14, police said. Nine persons seriously injured in the incident are undergoing treatment at Azamgarh and Varanasi trauma centres.

On October 14, the cylinder blast resulted in the collapse of the roof of a building. Two neighbouring houses were also damaged. Many people were trapped in the debris. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and directed the District Magistrate, SP and other officials to immediately provide all possible relief to those affected. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
