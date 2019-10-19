Delhi: 750 kg poppy husk seized, 3 held

The Narcotic Cell, Crime Branch and Delhi Police have arrested three people and recovered 750 kilograms of poppy husk worth Rs 30 lakh near Wazirabad here. BK Singh, Commissioner of Police, Delhi said: "Based on secret information, a trap was laid on October 13 near Wazirabad. During the search, police found 35 plastic bags containing 750 kg opium straw hidden in washing machines in a truck."

The accused Jasbir Singh (40) was transporting the poppy husk from Neemach town in Madhya Pradesh to the receivers in Delhi and Haryana. "On enquiry, the accused said that Jarnail Singh (26), the receiver, lured him into transporting poppy straw from Madhya Pradesh and also introduced him to Ravi who supplies it. The police team has arrested Jarnail Singh from his village in Karnal, Haryana," he said.

"At the instance of Jasbir Singh and Jarnail Singh, the supplier Ravinder Singh alias Ravi (23) was arrested on the night of October 17 from his Dhaba at village Sagrana in Neemuch," Singh added. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)