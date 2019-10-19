Man killed, 2 injured after over-speeding bike hits BSES gate in east Delhi

A 23-year-old man was killed and his two friends were injured after their motorcycle hit the gate of the BSES office in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area on Saturday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Vikas, a resident of the New Ashok Nagar area. The injured have been identified as Kunal Derha, a resident of Chilla, and Afzal from Trilokpuri area, they said.

The incident took place at around 1 am on Saturday. Police said the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital informed them about the accident. During investigation, it was revealed that the deceased was riding a black Royal Enfield bike and the injured were pillion riders, a senior police officer said. They were all without helmet. The injured told police that the motorcycle was at a very high speed and Vikas lost control over it near plaza market and hit the gate of the BSES office, he said.

The victims were rushed to the hospital, where Vikas was declared brought dead. Their medical examination showed that the victims were not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, police said, adding that a case has been registered. Derha was discharged after the first aid, while Afzal admitted in the GTB hospital, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)