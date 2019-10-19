Delhi Police arrests criminal involved in various cases of robbery, ATM theft

A team of Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested a criminal -- Zahid -- who was allegedly involved in various cases of robbery and ATM thefts, police said on Saturday. Zahid, who is a resident of Mewat in Haryana, was nabbed by the police from near Power Sub Station in Delhi's Vasant Kunj on October 16, police said in a press release.

According to the press release of Delhi Police, one country-made pistol along with three live cartridges has been recovered from his possession. Police said he was wanted in seven cases of robbery and theft of ATM supplanting and was previously involved in 33 cases across several states. The press release said: "In 2012 when Zahid was doing his BA from Dr Zakir Hussain College, Delhi, he was arrested in an ATM cash theft case of Geeta Colony, Delhi. After releasing on bail in this case he left the study and returned to his village."

"Since 2013, he along with associates namely Wahid, Mustakeem, Tarif, Sehzad and Mustaq has been involved in case of ATMs cash robbery and theft cases in the states of Delhi, Maharashtra, Orissa, Chennai, and Haryana. Police said that in 2019, Zahid along with his associates Jahid, Mustakeem, Khurseed, Akib, Saddam, and Zamseed went to Mumbai and stole cash from six ATMs at Bhiwandi, Navi Mumbai. They cut these ATMs with the help of gas cutter and stole about Rs 32 lakh.

Police said, "During the last few months, several incidents of ATM theft and robberies have taken place in NCR, Delhi and other states across India. To identify and apprehend the criminals, teams and sources were deployed in Delhi and NCR region." "Sources provided information about Zahid. It was learnt that he was shifting his hideouts in Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and in Delhi frequently. Accordingly, raids were conducted to apprehend him and sources were deployed," police said.

"On October 16, one of the sources gave a specific input that Zahid will reach near Power Sub Station in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi at about 6 pm to meet someone. He was apprehended from there," police added. (ANI)

