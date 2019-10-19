Patna Book Fair from November 8

The 25th Patna Book Fair will begin from November 8 with the theme - "Tree, Water, Life". The 11-day book fair organised by the Centre for Readership Development (CRD) will be held at Gandhi Maidan from November 8 to 18, 2019 Patna Book Fair convener Amit Jha said.

CRD has been organising the Patna book fair for past MANY years barring last year when the fair could not be held due to various reasons including passing away of one of its founding member Rajesh Kumar, Jha said. Around 780 stalls would be put up at the fair, he said adding more than 250 publishers would participate at 25th book fair.

The book fair strives to promote book reading habits amongst children, CRD chairman Ratneshwar said. He said there will be e-rickshaw and wheelchairs inside the campus for the benefit of elderly and differently-abled persons.

CRD chairman said under the "Nayee Kitab" programme, a discussion on new and recently published books would be held, which would be graced by eminent writers and journalists. The programme features famous writer Hrishikesh Sulabh's book. The main attraction of this year's book fair will be the programme "Jansamvad" which will be graced by writers, intellectuals, journalists, environmentalist such as Rajendra Singh, Sudha Singh, Yogita Yadav, Raveena Bareeha, Saleem Arif, Anushakti Singh, Ganga Prasad Vimal and others, Ratneshwar said.

