Over 250 Delhiites participate in Walk for Freedom

Over 250 people participated in the Delhi edition of the global Walk for Freedom to raise awareness against human trafficking. The event is happening for the first time in the national capital.

According to a statement released by an NGO, Delhi and nine other Indian cities, along with 450 locations across 50 countries, simultaneously hosted the global, silent Walk for Freedom in public spaces on Saturday. More than 4,600 people participated in the walk-in 10 Indian cities, it said.

Over 250 citizens from corporates, colleges and NGOs participated to raise awareness about human trafficking at Delhi, Mumbai, Shillong, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Panjim and Pune, the statement added.

