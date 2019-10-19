Patna : 615 dengue cases reported

A total of 615 dengue cases have been reported in the city this year till October 17. District Malaria Officer, Patna, informed that out of total 1121 samples, 615 have been tested positive for dengue. The dengue cases are on the rise in the state capital due to stagnant water that has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

After floods in several parts of the state following heavy rains, the threat of a dengue epidemic looms large. Earlier on October 9, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had visited a hospital in the state capital to review the preparedness of government hospitals. On the other hand, on October 17, a complaint was filed against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, several ministers and Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials seeking action against them over the recent floods.

The complaint was filed in the court of Patna Chief Judicial Magistrate under several Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 302 (murder) and (120B) criminal conspiracy. (ANI)

Also Read: Mahrez revival provides fresh impetus for Man City

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)