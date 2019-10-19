Telangana: Oppn parties extend support to statewide bandh called by TSRTC

Opposition parties including Congress, BJP and CPI are supporting the state-wide bandh called by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) in Hyderabad. The bandh was called by the TSRTC's Joint Action Committee (JAC) as part of the ongoing strike by the RTC employees which is going on for the last 13 days.

Many leaders were reportedly injured during the protest here today. One CPI-ML leader got injured during the agitation. "I was participating in the protest to see that everything was closed as part of the statewide bandh called today. Police tried to arrest me and when I resisted, I injured my finger," CPI-ML leader Ranga Rao said on Saturday.

He was later shifted to a hospital for immediate medical treatment. On the other hand, some people were seen thrashing a person for refusing to close his shop in Badangpet area.

Police are trying to stop the protesters who are forcefully asking people to close their shops across the city. Meanwhile, Osmania University students burned the effigy of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in university premises as a part of the bandh.

However, locals and people at the airport bore the brunt of the statewide strike. "I came to from my parents at the airport, now I am not getting any cab or bus to reach my destination, due to the statewide strike. I request the police officials to kindly come and control the situation here," said a local. (ANI)

