Man kidnaps college aspirant in West Delhi, arrested

A 23-year-old man was arrested within seven minutes of allegedly trying to kidnap a student from Himachal Pradesh on the pretext of helping him to find a good college in Delhi, police said on Saturday. The incident was reported to police on Friday by a man who alleged that his brother got kidnapped in his car by four men in West Delhi's Uttam Nagar area.

Thereafter, police reached near Uttam Nagar red light and spotted the car stuck in traffic. The main accused, who was driving the vehicle, was apprehended, while his three accomplices managed to escape, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Police Control Room) Sharat Sinha said. Interrogation revealed that the victim, along with his brother, had come from Shimla to get admission in an institute here, the DCP said.

When they were searching for colleges, the accused approached the victim and extended his help in searching a better institute, police said. The victim's brother was withdrawing cash from an ATM when the accused kidnapped him.

The accused, Ravi, robbed the victim of Rs 1,650. Ravi was previously involved in three criminal cases, they added.

