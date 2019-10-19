Maha: `naxal sympathiser' held with detonators in Gondia

The police in Maharashtra's Gondia district have arrested a man, suspected to be a naxal sympathizer, and recovered 21 live detonators from his possession, an official said on Saturday. The state is going to the polls on October 21.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by additional superintendent of police Atul Kulkarni raided the house of Subhash Shriram Madavi (45) at Dongargaon on October 17. After finding detonators hidden in the house, Madavi was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act as well as the Indian Explosive Act.

Further probe was on, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)