Sarpanch's husband arrested in connection with death of woman

Husband of a sarpanch was arrested on Saturday in connection with the death of a woman Village Level Worker (VLW) in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said. Rupesh Bhadra husband of Haridaspur village sarpanch was arrested for abetment of suicide by the woman VLW of Haridaspur gram panchayat, police said.

Opposition parties demanded a CBI probe into the incident alleging that the woman was assaulted and killed. Bhadra's arrest came two days after he was detained by police for his alleged involvement in the mysterious death of the woman.

The deceased's engineer husband Sushil Biswal had alleged his wife was killed in a well-planned manner, while her father Sadananda Biswal had filed a complaint with the police alleging foul play in the death of his daughter. He claimed that his daughter was mentally very strong and she would not have committed suicide.

The death of the woman under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday in a room of a private guest house, owned by Bhadra had triggered widespread outcry. Both BJP and Congress teams had visited the spot and demanded CBI probe into the incident alleging the woman was assaulted and killed. Jajpur Superintendent of Police C S Meena told reporters that prima facie it appears that Rupesh Bhadra, who was arrested for abetment of suicide, was in a relationship with the woman VLW for quite some time.

However, over the past few days, both had developed some differences, he said. "On the day of the incident, there was a hot exchange of words between Bhadra and the woman over extra-marital relationship at his guest house. Bhadra allegedly misbehaved with her," said police. Prima facie it shows Bhadra's involvement in abetment of the woman VLW's suicide, the SP said.

He said the post mortem report states that there was no injury on the woman's body and she died of asphyxiation. On the presence of four others at the spot when the VLW was found dead, the SP said an investigation is underway and if anyone else is found involved in the incident, necessary steps will be taken.

Opposition BJP and Congress, meanwhile, slammed the ruling-BJD over the incident. Leaders of both the parties have alleged that Bhadra has close links with ruling BJD's top leaders, including a legislator. State BJP Secretary Lekhashri Samantsinghar alleged that there was an attempt to suppress sexual assault and the murder of the woman VLW by booking Bhadra simply for abetment of suicide.

Demanding a CBI probe into the whole episode to establish the truth, she said BJP will launch a statewide agitation if Naveen Patnaik government fails to give justice to the deceased woman and her family. Senior Congress leader and MLA Mohd Moquim said the party has submitted memoranda to the state women commission and state human rights commission seeking their intervention for proper probe into the incident and justice.

He said a fact-finding team of Congress visited the site and it was felt that a CBI investigation must be ordered to arrive at the truth.

