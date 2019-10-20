CISF recovers bag containing fake currency near Kashmiri Gate Metro Station

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) recovered a bag containing fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 4,64,000 near Kashmiri Gate Metro Station in New Delhi.

According to CISF's statement, "The bag containing fake currency notes, in the denomination of Rs 500 note, was found lying unattended near gate number eight of Kashmiri Gate Metro Station here."

The bag was later handed over to the officials of Delhi Metro Rail Police (DMRP). (ANI)

