CISF recovers bag containing fake currency near Kashmiri Gate Metro Station

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) recovered a bag containing fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 4,64,000 near Kashmiri Gate Metro Station in New Delhi.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 20-10-2019 11:48 IST
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) recovered a bag containing fake currency notes at Kashmiri Gate Metro Station, New Delhi . Image Credit: ANI

According to CISF's statement, "The bag containing fake currency notes, in the denomination of Rs 500 note, was found lying unattended near gate number eight of Kashmiri Gate Metro Station here."

The bag was later handed over to the officials of Delhi Metro Rail Police (DMRP). (ANI)

