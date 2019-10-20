MP: 3 rob petrol pump employee of Rs 5.85 lakh cash

Three unidentified men allegedly robbed a petrol pump salesman of Rs 5.85 lakh cash in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on the Hospital Road in Jaura town on Saturday night.

The three motorcycle-borne men intercepted the victim, Giriraj Shakya, when he along with another employee was on way to the petrol pump owner's residence to hand over the cash to him, Jaura police station in-charge Narendra Sharma said. The robbers fired towards Shakya and snatched the bag containing the cash from him before running away, he said.

The two petrol pump employees escaped unhurt and later approached the police. A case was registered, he said, adding that search for the miscreants was underway.

