20-year-old Guj woman missing since Oct 17 found in Thane

PTI Thane
Updated: 20-10-2019 14:24 IST
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

A 20-year-old woman who went missing from her home in Veraval in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district on October 17 was traced to Thane in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. The woman's parents had filed a case of kidnapping in Gujarat, an official said.

"After being tipped off by Gujarat police, we managed to trace her on Saturday. She was working in a pizza outlet at a mall here. She has been united with her parents," he added.

COUNTRY : India
