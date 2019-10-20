Haryana polls : 1,169 candidates in fray, voting on Monday

The fate of a total of 1,169 candidates will be sealed in the electronic voting machines (EVMs) in Haryana, which goes to Assembly polls on Monday amid tight security. According to the office of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), 1,064 male and 105 female candidates are in the fray. The polling for 90 Assembly seats of the state will start at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. The counting of votes will be done on October 24.

Joint Chief Electoral Officer Inder Jeet said that a maximum of 25 candidates is contesting the election from Hansi assembly constituency and a minimum of six candidates each from Ambala Cantt and Shahabad assembly constituencies. Ninety candidates are from the Bharatiya Janata Party, 87 from the BSP, four from the CPI, seven from the CPI-M, 90 from the Congress, one from the NCP, 81 from the Indian National Lok Dal, 375 Independent and 434 other candidates are in the fray.

"130 companies of paramilitary forces have arrived in Haryana from the Centre and have been deployed in different districts of the State. A total of 19,578 polling stations have been set up in the State, out of which 2,987 vulnerable and 151 critical polling stations have been identified. Apart from this, special security arrangements will be made at these polling stations," said the official. More than 40,000 Haryana Police personnel, over 13,000 paramilitary personnel and more than 20,000 Home Guards and Special Police Officers have been deployed for conducting the elections.

The assembly election will witness a multi-cornered contest among BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). (ANI)

